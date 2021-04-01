Leslie James Buckett passed away peacefully at his daughters’ home in Livermore on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.
He was 78 and surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Dorothy Buckett. Les is survived by his children and grandchildren, Justin (Nina, Oscar, Alfie and Lewis) Smith, Mishonne (Steve and Kaci) Norton, and Leslie Buckett Jr.
He was born in Hasketon in 1942. At the young age of 14, he joined the Royal Air Force. It was then his passion for travel was ignited, along with his love for Australia, where he was later stationed for five years. This career enabled him to travel and see the world many times over.
Upon returning to England, he married his first wife, Marion, and together, they had their son Justin. His career away from home led him and Marion to separate and go their own ways. After leaving the RAF, he continued to work on the seas and joined the Merchant Marines. He eventually moved on to work on Princess Cruise lines as a wine steward.
A few short years later, he met his wife, Adrienne, on a cruise. They married and started raising a family. Shortly after their daughter was born, they realized they would rather live out of town and in the country. They moved to a ranch in the hills just outside of Livermore, California. There, they built a custom ranch home, which was completed prior to their son’s birth.
Les enjoyed the ranch life, and it suited him well. From raising and showing Clydesdales, attending horse-shoeing college in Oklahoma, gunsmithing, carpentry, and hog farming, along with many other interests, life at the ranch was fulfilling.
Ranch life at times was tough, but Les was even tougher. At one point, he owned and operated a limousine service. Eventually, he got back into his firefighting line of work and worked for the California Department of Forestry, serving as a tower lookout on Mt. Oso. Les was truly a jack of all trades.
Les and Adrienne were married for 14 years. He loved his family and enjoyed taking them on multiple road trips and to Disneyland.
He had a deep passion for classic rock music, which he passed onto both his children. He would spend hours on end listening to his record collection and would happily play it for any and all to hear. He was an avid reader and loved reading so much, the day could pass him by entirely, but he wouldn’t mind, as long as he had a good book in hand.
A private family memorial will be held in lieu of a public one per his wishes.