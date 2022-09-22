OBIT - Lidia Bini.jpg

97 years young, beloved wife of the late Renato Bini for over 57 years; wonderful mother to Alex (Nancy) Bini and Linda (Jim) Ryan; adored Nonni to Joe (Ami) and Amanda Bini and Fitz Ryan; Great-Nonni to Kai Bini.

Lidia was born in Araraquara, Brazil to the late Alessandro and Carmelinda Frediani. She was the youngest of five children. Her mother died when she was three years old. At four, the depression hit Brazil hard, and fascists took the reins of power. By 1935, life’s struggle became too difficult, and the family returned to Bozzano, Italy — from frying pan to fire. There, in addition to fascism and depression, came the devastation of war and the struggles of rebuilding afterwards.