97 years young, beloved wife of the late Renato Bini for over 57 years; wonderful mother to Alex (Nancy) Bini and Linda (Jim) Ryan; adored Nonni to Joe (Ami) and Amanda Bini and Fitz Ryan; Great-Nonni to Kai Bini.
Lidia was born in Araraquara, Brazil to the late Alessandro and Carmelinda Frediani. She was the youngest of five children. Her mother died when she was three years old. At four, the depression hit Brazil hard, and fascists took the reins of power. By 1935, life’s struggle became too difficult, and the family returned to Bozzano, Italy — from frying pan to fire. There, in addition to fascism and depression, came the devastation of war and the struggles of rebuilding afterwards.
Whether because of her early life experiences or in spite of them, Lidia had a remarkable zest for life. She came to the USA in 1951 as an immigrant. She studied hard to become a citizen and, after she received her naturalization papers, she dressed as the Statue of Liberty for Halloween to express her patriotism.
She spoke Italian, Portuguese, Spanish and English. Lidia was a larger-than-life personality. She had a fun sense of humor, a kind heart, loved her family, friends and community, and had a “unique” way with words. (She could make a dockworker blush.)
Lidia was a fixture at the parish of Our Lady of the Visitacion Church. If there was ever a need for a volunteer, Lidia would fill that need and bring her posse. She worked at many jobs, including as an interpreter and caterer. Lidia lit up a room with style. She loved her feathered boas and Hawaiian mu-mus. Her presence enriched us all, and we are so grateful for our memories of her.
There will be a Rosary/Mass at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Visitacion on Saturday, September 24. Committal services will be private. Donations in Lidia’s memory to a food pantry of your choice would be appreciated. She believed that no one should suffer from hunger.