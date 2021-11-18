Lillie Alder, 79, of Livermore, California. It is with a deep sadness in our hearts that we announce the death of Lillie, she passed Nov. 5, at her place of residence.
Lillie was born on Oct. 11, 1942 to Evelyn and James E. Nesmith in San Francisco, California. Lillie is the oldest of three, and is survived by her sister Virginia Wilfong of Castro Valley and her half-sister Jerri Lynn Randall of Temecula. She was the proud mother of four; Kenneth Miles Alder, who predeceased her in 1981 at the age of 17; Erika Lynn Spoon of Dublin; Heidi Kristine Marsicano of Boise; and Scott Anthony Alder of Oakdale. Lillie was the proud grandmother of six; Kristina, Daniel, Jessica, Mattea, Samantha and Brianna; and a very proud great-grandmother of 10: Asher, Aiden, Isaiah, Presley, Greyson, Able, Lilianna, Damen, Jasper and Evander. Special mention to every single one of her children’s friends whom she treated, loved and protected as if they were her own.
Lillie graduated from Samuel Merritt Hospital School of Nursing as a registered nurse in 1963. With the arrival of her first son in 1963, she decided to dedicate her time, there on out, to loving and taking care of her family.
Lillie grew up in Hayward, and spent lots of time with family in Live Oak, California. he was a selfless individual with so much love in her heart. Lillie never asked for anything and always appreciated what she had. She enjoyed spending time and making memories with her family on long road trips, camping and visiting as many Western State National Parks as possible.
After the loss of her husband Brian W. Alder, she and her mom Evelyn became “Marcy Brothers” superfans and attended many concerts and gatherings with the group and their family.
Lillie lived a full life with a fair amount of tragedy mixed in, but she always considered others before herself and presented as a graceful social butterfly who welcomed everyone with open arms; her heart was endless. She especially enjoyed laughing and playing games with her dear friends at Vineyard Village, her place of residence.
Lillie was known for her Facebook posts, where she ALWAYS signed Love Lillie/Mom/G-MA.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 1 p.m. at Callaghan Mortuary 3833 East Ave., Livermore, California, 94550.
As she would say … “Be Seeing You. Lots of Luv, Lillie.”
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Alder family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.