Linda Allen, of Livermore, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, Dec.10, 2022 at the age of 63.

Linda Ann was born on Nov.1, 1959 in San Francisco to Shirley and George Friedrichs. She grew up in Novato and spent much of her summer vacations at her family cabin in Lake Almanor. After high school, Linda lived in South Lake Tahoe where she attended junior college and worked at Heavenly Valley Ski Resort. She then moved to South San Francisco where she worked for Safeway and met her future husband Mike in 1980. Linda and Mike were married in June of 1982 and lived in Redwood City. They moved to Redding, where they lived for a couple of years before moving to Pleasanton, and then on to Livermore, where she called home for the last 30 years.