Linda Allen, of Livermore, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, Dec.10, 2022 at the age of 63.
Linda Ann was born on Nov.1, 1959 in San Francisco to Shirley and George Friedrichs. She grew up in Novato and spent much of her summer vacations at her family cabin in Lake Almanor. After high school, Linda lived in South Lake Tahoe where she attended junior college and worked at Heavenly Valley Ski Resort. She then moved to South San Francisco where she worked for Safeway and met her future husband Mike in 1980. Linda and Mike were married in June of 1982 and lived in Redwood City. They moved to Redding, where they lived for a couple of years before moving to Pleasanton, and then on to Livermore, where she called home for the last 30 years.
Linda is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Mike Allen; her children and their spouses, Chris and Sandy Allen, Michelle and Dave Brown, Mark and Kaitlin Allen and Morgan and Rob Way; mother, Shirley Friedrichs; sister, Terry Huebner and brother, George Friedrichs. Her memory will be cherished by her five grandchildren; Evie and Oliver Brown, Camden and Beckett Allen and Frankie Way, many family members and countless friends. Linda is preceded in death by her father, George E. Friedrichs.
When her children were young, Linda was a daycare provider. As her kids became school aged, she went on to work as the librarian at Almond Avenue Elementary School and then Assistant Athletic Director at Livermore High School. Linda and Mike bought First Street Wine Company in 2010. One of her proudest accomplishments was being the owner-operator of First Street Wine Company for almost 12 years. Linda loved her customers and employees, and thoroughly enjoyed working with her vendors and local Livermore wineries. She was a staple in the downtown community and cherished the friendships she had with fellow small business owners in Downtown Livermore.
Anything Linda could do to be with friends or family brought a big smile to her face. Some of her hobbies included boating, skiing, hiking, biking, and walking her Goldendoodle, Lucy, with friends. She spent as much time as possible at her Lake Almanor home where she enjoyed being on the lake, relaxing at the beach, riding her bike, golfing, and exploring the backcountry. What made her happiest was sharing these Lake Almanor experiences she so treasured with friends and family.
Above all, Linda loved and was loved. She will be remembered for her kindness, authenticity, and compassion. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 1 p.m. at Cornerstone Church in Livermore.