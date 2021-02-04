On Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, Linda Granada, loving mom of three and nana of six, passed away at the age of 72.
Linda was a beauty school graduate and worked for 37 years cutting, coloring and styling hair, all while chatting and caring for everyone who sat in her chair. Linda was known for her style, beauty, wit, and strength. She was artistic in nature; she painted with acrylics, sewed clothes, curtains, and pillows, crocheted blankets and scarves and more.
If you really want to know Linda, you’ll have to know the story of her and a ‘66 Mustang - her first car. Her eldest son Damon restored it for her when he was 16 years old. This car was her signature. It was normal for some teenage kid to pull up next to her at a stoplight, rev his engine as a challenge to race. With Linda’s spitfire spirit, she would smile - as if to taunt - then place her hands on the wheel with determination.
The first time this happened, I remember thinking, “What? My Mom is going to race that teenager?” When the light turned green, the silly teen boy would bolt through the intersection leaving a cloud of smoke. Linda would cruise on slowly - like a real champ. Then we’d bust up laughing.
Linda was loved by her three children, Damon, Stacy, and Jesse; and her grandchildren, Kendall, Shelby, Ezra, Jaeden, Dylan, and Audrey. Her spirit remains alive with our memories of her quick wit, humor, creativity, determination, and strength.
