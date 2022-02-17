Linda Jean Ross, loving mother, grandmother, and piano teacher extraordinaire, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:43 am. She was 69 years old.
Linda was born in Lancaster, California, on Nov. 4, 1952. She was the fourth of seven children and grew up surrounded by love, laughter, and mischief, of which she was often the instigator. She lived her life demonstrating devotion to children, music, laughter, and the Lord.
In addition to her work as a piano teacher, she also volunteered as a youth leader and choir director at Cedar Grove Community Church. She will be remembered by all who knew her for her contagious and joyful laugh, and for the way she made every child she met feel welcomed, seen, and loved. She adored her three daughters and eight grandchildren and brought endless light and laughter to their lives.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Miriam Dewhirst, and her older brother Timothy Dewhirst. She is survived by her daughters, Karen, Lori, and Valerie; her grandchildren Luke, Hope, Mark, Katie, Caleb, Poppy, Evie, and Timmy; her five sisters, Miriam, Carolyn, Beverly, Becky, and Donna, and numerous nieces and nephews.
You are invited to join her family at a celebration of life service on Saturday, Feb.26, at 1:30 pm, at Cedar Grove Community Church, 2021 College Ave. in Livermore. Light reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations in Linda’s name to World Vision International or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Ross family.