Linda was born in Ogden, Utah. She attended Weber State University there. She was active in Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, Contra Costa Quilt Guild, Clayton Valley Woman’s Club and the Diablo Women's Chorale.
She and her family moved to Loma Linda, California in 1980 and they also lived in Merritt Island, Florida. She and her husband, Gene retired in the Bay Area where they lived for 30+ years.
Linda was a sweet mother and a loving nana. She enjoyed traveling, quilting and spending time with her grandkids. Linda is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Gene K. Bingham; two children; Jeffrey Baker of Utah and Jill S. Gile of Livermore, California; two granddaughters; Amanda Gile and Michelle Gile of Livermore, California; and her sister Marian Peregoy of Vacaville, California.
A private service will be held at Oakmont Memorial Park, Lafayette, California.