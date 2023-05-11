Linda Marie Mingoia-Dyer passed away peacefully at the age of 70 after a 3-year battle with Alzheimer’s. She stayed active and walked as was her goal until her final weeks. She was beloved by all with many tears shed over her passing.
Linda was a Livermore native; born and raised in the extended Mingoia family. She went to Livermore High School and attended the University of Montana where she received her bachelor’s degree. She would go on to receive her Master of Nutrition at Notre Dame de Namur University. Linda worked at San Francisco General Hospital as a registered dietician and Chief of Nutrition for 20 years. She was passionate about Latino culture and Spanish language and was an interpreter for the last six years she worked at the hospital. She even lived in Mexico for several months to improve her knowledge of the language and had a great love of Mexican food, particularly cheese enchiladas. She also loved listening to Spanish music.
Linda had a great love for dogs, notably her mixed lab Maggie, poodle Sparkie, and Heinz 57 Casanova. She loved her horse Dakota and enjoyed trail rides.
Linda was a longtime vegetarian and continued to follow nutritional research after her retirement. She had a sweet tooth and carrot cake was her favorite.
She traveled to Europe with her brother and father and told the story of how she was kept as a hostage at the gas station while her brother and father went back to the bank to get money for the gas they needed. Yosemite was a favorite and she loved cross-country skiing at Badger Pass. In the summer she enjoyed riding bikes or going swimming.
She was married to two wonderful men and sadly widowed twice. Alfredo (Al) her first husband and Robert (Bob) her second husband. She had a daughter with her first husband named Tiffany. Both were wonderful men who loved to dance with her.
Mary, her best friend, told of all the good she did as Chief of Nutrition and Linda often oversaw her patients personally in the burn unit.
She lived life to the fullest and never let anything slow her down. Linda believed in the good of everyone and had a big heart.
She is preceded in death by her parents Hazel and Joseph and her husbands Robert and Alfredo. She is survived by her brother Joey, daughter Tiffany, niece Katie and husband Scott, and nephew Charlie with wife Stephanie as well as their children.
Celebration of life will be held on May 21. Please contact Tiffany at 925-724-6107 for more details.