Linda Marie Mingoia-Dyer passed away peacefully at the age of 70 after a 3-year battle with Alzheimer’s. She stayed active and walked as was her goal until her final weeks. She was beloved by all with many tears shed over her passing.

Linda was a Livermore native; born and raised in the extended Mingoia family. She went to Livermore High School and attended the University of Montana where she received her bachelor’s degree. She would go on to receive her Master of Nutrition at Notre Dame de Namur University. Linda worked at San Francisco General Hospital as a registered dietician and Chief of Nutrition for 20 years. She was passionate about Latino culture and Spanish language and was an interpreter for the last six years she worked at the hospital. She even lived in Mexico for several months to improve her knowledge of the language and had a great love of Mexican food, particularly cheese enchiladas. She also loved listening to Spanish music.