Linda Marie Stewart, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away with her family by her side on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.
Her long and courageous battle with cancer claimed her body, but not her spirit.
Linda was born in Sacramento on March 6, 1957, to Ron Sizelove and Eleanor Ekdahl. She started dating her husband, Rich Stewart, while working at National Semiconductor in 1980, and moved to Livermore to be with him. They married in 1983 and welcomed their first daughter, Sheena, in 1984, followed by their second daughter, Javonna, in 1989.
Linda was a graduate of Las Positas College and worked as a mechanical drafter for over 20 years. She gave her life to God in 1991 and attended Trinity Church for 30 years. She was the embodiment of hospitality and spent her life joyfully putting the needs of others above her own.
As an artist, mentor, counselor, teacher, writer, and poet, she applied her talents passionately to her volunteer work. She painted the sets for her church’s Live Drive-Thru Nativity; she helped run the Christ-Centered Art Show, and she had a heart for the homeless and served them tirelessly. She was devoted to F.A.I.T.H., her church's outreach program; she organized annual group trips to volunteer for Operation Christmas Child; she held a young women's Bible study in her home; she taught Sunday school at her church and art classes at Shepherd’s Gate; and so much more. If anyone needed her, she was there for them.
Linda was full of beauty, compassion, humor, and motherly love. She took joy in simple experiences and scenes of life, and was in constant awe and wonder at the beauty of God’s creation which inspired her art. She used her life to shine God's love on others and did so with a sense of humor that could put anyone at ease. She was a beacon of wisdom and a soft place to fall for many. Her home was a place where anyone could come and share their story with her, and no one would leave without food if she could help it.
Some of her favorite things were going on trips with her family, especially to Disneyland, attending family reunions, making dozens of plates of Christmas cookies to hand out every year, cooking for crowds, going out to breakfast, drawing with charcoal, painting, watching old mystery movies, writing lyrics to her husband’s music, writing in her journal, reading to her grandson, and spending time with anyone she held dear.
Aside from her family, studying the Bible was her greatest passion. She was a lover of literature, music, space, and science, and education was very important to her. She adored children and nurtured their creativity and curiosity. She loved unconditionally.
Linda’s beautiful life will be cherished by her husband of 37 years, Rich; daughters, Sheena and Javonna; son-in-law, Ian; and grandson, Ezra; as well as countless relatives and friends. She will be deeply missed by every life she touched.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Trinity Church in Livermore. For more information, contact Rich at rich.stewart1@comcast.net.