Lindsay Augusta Kirkman

Lindsay Kirkman grew up in Livermore. She graduated from Livermore High School, class of 1999. While at LHS, she enjoyed raising and showing animals with the school’s FFA Chapter.
Shortly after graduation, Lindsay received her cosmetology license. She had a successful career as a hair stylist for almost 20 years.
Lindsay loved San Francisco and spent a decade living and working there before returning to Livermore.
Her interests included traveling, dancing, running, and fostering rescue cats. She especially loved spending time with her friends and family.
Lindsay is survived by her father Ken; her sister Keely and niece Kinsey; her grandmother Tressie; and her aunt and cousin Priscilla and Brian Maxwell.
She is preceded in death by her mother Cyndee, and grandparents John and Virginia Finley and Elbert Kirkman.
Lindsay’s big smile and kind heart will be remembered by all who knew her.
A memorial will be held Saturday, August 10, at 2 p.m., at the First Presbyterian Church, 2020 Fifth St., Livermore.