On Tuesday, March 29, 2022, Lindsey Ann Hoover went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, surrounded by her family.
Lindseywas born June 20, 1958, in Glendale, California, to Philip and Donna Peacock. Lindsey's family moved quite a bit in her childhood with stops in Georgia, Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado (where she graduated from Bear Creek High School) and, finally, Livermore, California. It was in Livermore she met the love of her life, Dave Hoover. Lindsey and Dave were married March 1, 1980. Together they celebrated the births of three sons and 42 years of marriage. Lindsey was an amazing homemaker.
Professionally, her passion to interact with and, as a result, impact on the lives of children led her to a rewarding career. She started as a daycare provider, followed by assisting in managing the Rocky Mountain Toy Company in Park City, Utah, and, finally, as an educator at Harvest Park Preschool in Pleasanton, California, where she specialized in children with special needs. Her love of children, and their attraction to her, was a defining characteristic of her life, one that anyone who knew her recognized immediately.
Lindsey enjoyed many hobbies such as scuba diving, camping, scrapbooking, cross- stitching, reading and spending time with her friends and family who remember her as a loving woman with a strong Christian faith. She will forever be thought of as a devoted wife, mother, and “Ammie.”
Lindsey has now been reunited in heaven with her father and many other friends and family. She is remembered and missed by her husband Dave, sons Michael, David Christopher (Lisa) and Daniel (Ashley), and her grandchildren Ellie, Joshua, Melody and David Miles. She is also survived by her mother Donna Peacock and her brothers Geoff and Bill Peacock. A celebration of life for Lindsey will be held at 11:30 a.m., on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Valley Bible Church, 7106 Johnson Drive, in Pleasanton, California, with a reception to follow at 1:30 p.m.