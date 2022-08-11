Our wonderful, beautiful daughter Lisa passed away suddenly and totally unexpectedly on May 26 after a brief illness.
Lisa was born and raised in Livermore, California and attended school at Smith, Mendenhall and Granada High School. She received a bachelor's degree in business management and worked as a senior underwriter in the insurance industry. Lisa was a bright and shining star in our lives and deeply loved by all who knew her. She was devoted to family and friends, and we are deeply grieving her loss. Lisa lived life to the fullest. She enjoyed traveling, especially cruising. Her favorite vacation spots were Paris and Hawaii. She loved animals, especially cats, and was an avid fan of the San Francisco Giants.