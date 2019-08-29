Lois Corinne Bass passed away peacefully with family by her side, at her Parkview home on August 15, 2019, at age 86.
Lois is survived by her two sons Kirk Bass (Polly) and Jay Bass (Krissi); her four grandchildren Ryan (Olivia), Kevin (Katja), Sean, and Laura (Jacob); her three great-grandchildren Arthur, Chester and Emma; her brother Wayne Loucks (Gail); and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Lois was born on May 16, 1933, in Conrad, Mont., to Cecil and Laura Loucks. In 1934 her brother Wayne was born, and soon after the family moved to northern California. Lois graduated from Hayward High School in 1951, and soon after met and married her husband Darrell “Sam” Bass. In 1955 she gave birth to her first son Kirk. In 1970 Lois and Sam were blessed with a welcome surprise of another son Jay. Lois was an amazing mother while also having a fulltime career. Lois worked in the telecommunications department at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory for 43 years before she retired in 1996.
Lois enjoyed reading, discovering and trying new food recipes, spending time in her garden with her beautiful roses, attending plays, and traveling across the U.S., Hawaii, Alaska, and many countries in Europe. Any time Lois spent with family and friends was her happiest moments. Lois always looked forward to her trips to Oregon to see her son Kirk’s family. Over the last six years, every Thursday she looked forward to a standing date with her son Jay. They would get her hair styled, have lunch at Jim’s café, and stop at Meadowlark Dairy for an ice cream frosty. Lois loved her desserts! Lois was a strong woman, but also a very kind and caring person with a great sense of humor. Everyone who met her gravitated to her and wanted to befriend her.
Once Lois moved to Parkview, Jessica (her previous caregiver) continued to visit her every week and they formed a very strong bond. Lois would light up every time Jessica would visit. She was a special blessing in Lois’ life and we are so thankful for Jessica – she will forever be part of our family. We are also very appreciative of the care given to Lois by the Parkview care team, where she lived for the past four years. We know they loved her as much as we did. Thank you!
Lois lived by her motto, “Whatever will be will be, the future is not ours to see.”
A Celebration of Life Service and Reception will be held Sunday, September 8, at 1:30 p.m., at Graham Hitch Mortuary in Pleasanton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in her memory.