Lois Edna Brown was born Nov. 16, 1921, in Olive, Montana, to Beulah Wing Brown and Russell Brown.
From there, they moved to Minnesota and traveled out to California by train to San Leandro (45) years. She retired from General Motors after 24 years and started her retirement in Dublin with her two cats, Puss and Boots.
She loved to read historical romance novels. She could read a book in less than a week! Other hobbies were stained glass, knitting, counted cross stitch, jigsaw puzzles and word puzzles. She had many happy times at the Dublin Senior Center playing Bingo with her friends. She was also quite proud of belonging to Wing Family of America, Inc. where her family lineage is traced back to the late 1600s.
Lois is survived by Ruth L. Young (daughter) and Russell A. Asp (son); 11 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren, plus one on the way.
Chapel of The Chimes is honored to be serving the family. An online guest book is available for condolences or memories at: Hayward.chapel of the chimes.com. The family also requests if you wish to make a donation to consider Meals on Wheels (Spectrum)in her memory.