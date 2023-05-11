OBIT - Lois Marie Combs.jpg

Lois Marie (Lemos) Combs of Tracy, California passed away peacefully in her son and daughter-in-law’s home on Sunday, April 30, 2023, surrounded by family, from COPD and Breast Cancer. She was 79 years old.

Lois was born on July 1, 1943, to Milton and Carroll Lemos in Bishop, California. The family moved to Livermore, California where she grew up on Las Positas Road in a small farmhouse (where the Walmart and Home Depot now sit). She attended Fifth Street School, Junction Avenue School, and then Livermore High, graduating in 1961. In each of these schools she gained life-long friends.