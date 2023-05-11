Lois Marie (Lemos) Combs of Tracy, California passed away peacefully in her son and daughter-in-law’s home on Sunday, April 30, 2023, surrounded by family, from COPD and Breast Cancer. She was 79 years old.
Lois was born on July 1, 1943, to Milton and Carroll Lemos in Bishop, California. The family moved to Livermore, California where she grew up on Las Positas Road in a small farmhouse (where the Walmart and Home Depot now sit). She attended Fifth Street School, Junction Avenue School, and then Livermore High, graduating in 1961. In each of these schools she gained life-long friends.
She was happiest when surrounded by her family and friends. If she waited on you at the Vine Theater, the West Cafeteria (@ LLNL), or Cruiser’s Diner in Livermore you would remember her by her smile. She had a passion for Elvis, George Strait and BINGO. Her other hobbies included planting Iris and daffodils, going on road trips with her girlfriends, collecting frog trinkets, music and dancing, playing canasta/pinochle, carrying on her family’s Portuguese traditions, making her famous crock pot beans, mandatory party-staple potato salad, and passing along the secret recipe to milk toast, and of course anything to do with her grandkids.
Proceeded in death by her parents Milton and Carroll Lemos, her older brother Russell Lemos (whom she sorely missed for 67 years), and her favorite uncle Carl D. Rau Jr., her beloved husband of 18 years Herb Combs, brother-in-law John Lautenslager Sr. and nephew John Lautenslager Jr.
She is survived by her two children, Randy (Melissa) Betz, Rene Betz-Trudeau, and stepdaughter Gina (Ed) Sottile. Her beloved nine grandchildren; Austin and Brock Trudeau and Victoria, Kyle, Jamie, Charlie Betz and Maggie, Emily, and Hailey Weber. Her sister Claudia Lautenslager. Along with her four nephews: Shane (Kathy) Lautenslager, Jason (Julie) Creighton, Jim (Karen) Creighton, and Joel Creighton, and niece April (Rod) Ivie, and numerous great-nephews and great-nieces.
“So, when tomorrow starts without me … don’t think of life without me or that we are far apart, for every time you think of me … I will be right here in your heart!”
Per her request, there will be no services held, should you wish donations can be made to: Community Hospice of Modesto, Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, or the SPCA.
