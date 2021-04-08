Lola B. Manley, age 79, passed away at her home in Pleasanton surrounded by family on Wednesday March 24, 2021.
Lola was born on Nov. 9, 1941, in Corry, Pennsylvania, to Ada and Harry Knox, and was the oldest of three children. Lola grew up in Wesleyville, Pennsylvania and graduated Wesleyville High School class of 1959. She studied at Hamot School of Nursing in Erie, Pennsylvania, and pursued a nursing career that spanned over four decades. She was married and resided in Livermore for over 30 years, raising her beloved sons Stephen and Jeffery.
Her colleagues knew her as a nurturing soul, always willing to comfort young mothers and sooth fussy babies with her kind words and loving hugs. Towards the end of Lola’s career, she focused her pediatric expertise to help diabetic mothers through their complicated pregnancies.
After retiring from ValleyCare hospital in Pleasanton, Lola transitioned to traveling the world. She was able to visit many countries in Europe, southeast Asia, Africa, and South America, bringing back many stories from her adventures. She also loved her church family and grew many friendships. It was these friends and neighbors who brought her comfort and peace in her final days. She dedicated time and love to volunteering, walking the trail systems in the tri-valley area, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was the proud “Puppy Mom” to Mace, her cherished dog and companion over the last 10 years.
Lola was an exceptional woman who had no problem making friends, many from childhood. She always had a patient manner and a listening heart when it came to friends and family.
She shared her opinions sparingly, and always considered the other person’s point of view before judging their actions. Lola would want her passing to be a legacy to make others feel special and included, by making friends wherever we go.
Her beautiful life will be ever cherished by sisters, Edna Coleman and Francis Wray; her two sons and their wives, Stephen and Amanda Manley and Jeffery and Shirley Manley; grandchildren, Malena, Raya, and Ryland Manley; step-grandchildren Ailish and Richard Ganley; and step-great grandchildren, Nathan and Jonny Lopez.
Lola’s life will be remembered in our hearts and there will be a Celebration of Life on May 1, from 1 to 3 p.m., at CrossWinds Church, located at 1660 Freisman Road, in Livermore, California. This remembrance of her life is open to all who knew her.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ValleyCare Charitable Foundation’s Women in Need Fund, in memory of Lola Manley. To donate, visit www.givevalleycare.org/donate or mail a check, made out to ValleyCare Charitable Foundation, 1111 E. Stanley Blvd., Livermore, CA, 94550. Please include a note indicating the gift is in memory of Lola Manley and designate it to the Women in Need Fund.
