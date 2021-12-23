Lope (Lou) Aguirre Arante, 81, beloved husband and father, went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 9, 2021.
Lou was born on Sept. 25, 1940 to Lamberto Magboo Arante and Maria Aguirre in Batangas, Philippines. Lou came alone to the United States to San Francisco, California, at the young age of 12, while his father served in the United States Merchant Marines. While his father was away at sea, Lou lived in a dorm and attended St. Mary’s run by the Christian Brothers. Two years later, his mother, Maria, and younger sister, Ana, joined Lou in San Francisco. Lou attended Sacred Heart High School, and later San Francisco City College, where he met his sweetheart, Norma. Lou and Norma married on July 15,1962. Lou and Norma expanded their family from two to three with the birth of Joe on Feb. 14, 1964. Ten years later their family again expanded from three to four with the birth of Richard in October 1973. Lou instilled the importance of family values, hard work ethics and the love of sports in his sons. Through his career, Lou was employed as a store manager of retail stores such as Walgreens, JC Paper, Russell’s, Gemco, and Value Giant just to name a few. True to form, Lou worked hard to build his stores to be the best they could be. Lou had an unshakeable commitment, integrity, and determination in everything he did.
Lou retired from working in 2000. Lou’s favorite hobby was to work with his hands, spending his retirement building projects around his home. His greatest joys were his family whom he loved spending time with, going to Disneyland and Disney World, going to the casino, and was an avid fan of the San Francisco 49ers, San Francisco Giants and the Golden State Warriors.
Lou passed away holding the hands of his wife, Norma and son, Richard. Lou is survived by his devoted wife of 59 years, Norma; sons Joseph and Richard Arante; daughters-in-law Diane and Denise; and grandchildren Emily, Laura (and husband Jamil Kassam,) AJ, Andrew and Nicholas; sister Ana; nephew Paul Dimapasoc and wife Sylvia; and their children Hanna, Devin, Bella and Noah; niece Jennifer and husband John Chapman; and nephew Ryan Gagnon.
Lou has touched the lives of countless individuals. He will be loved, missed and will always and forever live in our hearts. Visitation will be held on Dec. 27, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Chapel of the Chimes, 32992 Mission Blvd, Union City, California. Vigil will be held on Dec. 28 from 4 to 7 p.m., also at Chapel of the Chimes. The funeral service will be held on Dec. 29 at 10 a.m., at St. Anne’s Catholic Church, 32223 Cabello St. Union City, California. Interment will follow at Chapel of the Chimes.