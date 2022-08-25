With her August 27 birthday only days away, we celebrate the life of Lorna Roberta McDowell one year after her passing on August 22, 2021. Lorna was a fiercely independent, remarkable, caring, intelligent and creative woman who loved California, quilting, cooking and her family. As a loving wife, she cared for her husband Keith in their Livermore home until his death in 2020. Their life in Livermore spanned over 60 years, and there was no place she would have rather been.
Lorna was the quintessential mother and grandmother leaving behind magical memories of Easter egg coloring, sewing, unforgettable Christmas mornings and couch snuggles while watching The Sound of Music. She enjoyed a career with the VA Hospital working inside the Canteen, where she was often seen making friends and offering help to those in need. When she had free time, you could find her in her sewing room being creative or enjoying her time as a member of the Amador Valley Quilters.