Lorraine Mary Romano passed away Sunday evening, June 23, 2021, at Carefield Memory Care Center in Pleasanton with family at her side. Lorraine was born in Oakland, California, the youngest of four sisters and three brothers, born of Jesse and Mary (Souza) Carvalho. She grew up on 23rd Ave. in Oakland and as a young woman met the love of her life, Rodney Romano Sr. and they married on September 3, 1949. Shortly after marriage, they moved to Concord, California, where they raised three children, Rodney Jr., Patricia and Donald. They eventually moved to Livermore, California, in 1970 where they lived out their lives. Lorraine worked many different jobs during her life but the one she most enjoyed was as a crossing guard for elementary school children in Livermore. She enjoyed the children and getting to know some of the Livermore police officers. Lorraine adored her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The grandchildren and great-grandchildren enjoyed visiting “Maca” as she was dubbed by one of her great-grandchildren. They enjoyed playing in the backyard and the swimming pool, as well as with her two little dogs, Bear and Ben. She enjoyed spending time with her family, taking vacations to Lake Tahoe and working in their huge backyard every day, where she had the most beautiful flowers and plants. She grew dozens of Japanese maples from seed over the years. She really had a green thumb. Her other hobbies included sewing, knitting, quilting and tole painting. She could also make one of the best apple pies ever! Lorraine was preceded in death by our dad, her parents and all of her siblings. She is survived by her children Rod (Debbie) Romano; Patricia (Robert) Wyckoff; and Don (Peggy) Romano. Grandchildren Staci (Kevin) Lewis; Kristi (Ryan) Goldsberry; Brittany (Mike) Olsen; Corrina (Ryan) Male; Christina Wyckoff (Kenny Oliver); Jeff and Mark Ball; and her great-grandchildren Cate, Kian, Millie, Annie and Matilda Goldsberry; Riley and Ryder Male; Reese Wyckoff; Harlow and Maci Oliver/Wyckoff; and Atlas Olsen. A memorial service celebrating the life of Lorraine Romano will take place on Tuesday, July 20, at 11 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 458 Maple St., Livermore. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Lorraine’s name to Suncrest Hospice, 42808 Christy St, Suite 216, Fremont, California, 94538.
