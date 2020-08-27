Louise A. Gilmore, a Livermore resident for 41 years, died Monday, July 6, 2020, in Livermore. She was 92.
Louise was born Aug. 20, 1927, in Pennsylvania, and later worked at JC Penney in Livermore before retiring. She was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Church in Livermore.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Bart Gilmore; and son, Patrick Gilmore. She is survived by children, Louise Geisenhofer of Tracy, Michael Gilmore of Livermore and Mark Gilmore of Montana; five grandchildren, LouiseAnn Bartoli of Lathrop, Eva Gomez of Reseda, Angela Gilmore of Van Nuys, Vincent Gilmore of Van Nuys, and Michael Gilmore of Arizona; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was buried with her husband, Bart Gilmore, at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Los Banos.