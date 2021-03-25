Louise Jaramillo, beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend, left to meet our Lord and Savior on March 12, 2021.
She is predeceased by her father, Florenzo Rodriguez; mother, Beatrice Aguilar; brother, James Rodriguez; and sister, Peggy Connolly.She is survived by her partner, Moises Jaramillo; sons, Michael and Mario Jaramillo; daughter, Maria Jaramillo; and her grandchildren, Alexis Bailey, Mykel Jaramillo, Emily Jackson, Tristan Jaramillo, Samuel Jackson, Jax Jaramillo, Jayden Jaramillo, and Asa Jaramillo. She is also survived by her sisters, Florence Dahme and Cathy Aguilar; brother, Joseph Aguilar; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Louise was born in Madera, California, where she spent her childhood until she was accepted into the University of New Mexico as the first member of her family to attend and graduate college. While there, she obtained a degree in sociology and met her then husband, Moises Jaramillo. After graduating and the birth of their first child, they moved to Livermore to build a life together.
Shortly after, Louise began to work for the state’s Housing Authority, for whom she worked for over 40 years and later retired. While working for the Housing Authority, she changed the lives of countless individuals and their families.
Louise enjoyed not only watching but playing sports. She was a state champion tennis player, a strong soccer player, and was an all-star player on a semi-pro fastpitch softball team. Her love for the game was evident, and you could always find her watching college softball or her beloved Giants whenever possible. She was not only a fierce competitor, but was also a loving, motherly figure to all who entered her life and was known for her kind heart and selfless demeanor. There was not one person who met Louise that did not love her wholeheartedly.
If there was anything that Louise was mostly well-known for, it was her strength, perseverance, and dignity. After surviving a heart attack and later a stroke earlier in life, she never allowed herself to change her positivity and ability to help others whenever she could. She was also known for her wonderful sense of humor, always bringing a smile to the faces of those she came in contact with. She was an integral part of the community and respected by all.
She will be missed by all of those whose lives she’s touched but she will never be forgotten. If any angel on earth deserved their wings, it’s Louise Jaramillo.
Her services will be held at St. Michael’s Church on April 9, 2021, at noon and is limited to 100 due to COVID-19, so please come early. It will also be available online via Zoom.
Because Louise loved celebrations and everyone being together, a celebration of life will be held by her children on a future date this summer. Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Jaramillo family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.