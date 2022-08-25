OBIT - Louise Mary Puhalovich.jpg

Louise Puhalovich, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all, passed away after a short illness on August 10, 2022, at the age of 96. Louise was born and raised in Oakland, California, the youngest of eight children born to Emily and Charles Campanella. She graduated from Oakland High School. During World War II, Louise did her part in the war effort by working at the Naval Supply Center in Oakland. There she met many women who became her lifelong friends. A neighbor boy who lived behind her, Ralph Puhalovich, became her husband many years later after his service in the US Army.

After marrying, Louise and Ralph bought a home in San Leandro, where they had two children, Karen Ann Crowson and Mark David Puhalovich. They remained there until retirement, moving to their Brentwood Lake home in Twain Harte. Louise is survived by her daughter Karen; husband Scott; and sons Wesley Moehlenbruck (wife Sarah, grandchildren Anaylah, Jaxon and Ronin), Derek Moehlenbruck (wife Fernanda, grandchilden Eleazar, Marjan, Luis) and Andrew Crowson; son Mark Puhalovich; his wife Barbara Jean Huff; and her son Kris Taylor (grandchildren, Austin, Faith, Chandler, Kristlyn). Louise also leaves behind six nieces and six nephews and their families.