Louise Puhalovich, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all, passed away after a short illness on August 10, 2022, at the age of 96. Louise was born and raised in Oakland, California, the youngest of eight children born to Emily and Charles Campanella. She graduated from Oakland High School. During World War II, Louise did her part in the war effort by working at the Naval Supply Center in Oakland. There she met many women who became her lifelong friends. A neighbor boy who lived behind her, Ralph Puhalovich, became her husband many years later after his service in the US Army.
After marrying, Louise and Ralph bought a home in San Leandro, where they had two children, Karen Ann Crowson and Mark David Puhalovich. They remained there until retirement, moving to their Brentwood Lake home in Twain Harte. Louise is survived by her daughter Karen; husband Scott; and sons Wesley Moehlenbruck (wife Sarah, grandchildren Anaylah, Jaxon and Ronin), Derek Moehlenbruck (wife Fernanda, grandchilden Eleazar, Marjan, Luis) and Andrew Crowson; son Mark Puhalovich; his wife Barbara Jean Huff; and her son Kris Taylor (grandchildren, Austin, Faith, Chandler, Kristlyn). Louise also leaves behind six nieces and six nephews and their families.
Louise is remembered fondly by many friends and family as a beautiful, vivacious, talented and generous woman. She was a working mother, a bit ahead of her time. She was fastidious about keeping her home in pristine condition, ready for company at any time. And the guests were plentiful! She
enjoyed having friends and family over, and often, the house was filled with holiday happenings, frequent game nights, birthday and holiday parties. She was renowned for her ornate Christmas décor and gift wrapping, all done by her talented hands. She knew her way around a kitchen, serving delicious meals and making it look easy in the process. But her legendary pies…. She was famous for her delicious banana cream and apricot pies.
Once retired, Louise became an avid golfer, and along with Ralph, spent countless hours playing the game regularly with several different groups. She was in a crafting group, a bridge group and enjoyed game nights with friends and neighbors. She lived a very full life, and at 96, was ready to call in quits and just rest.
A private service was held in Rancho Bernardo (San Diego) with private interment at Miramar National Cemetery, where she will be reunited with her husband Ralph who preceded her in death in 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.