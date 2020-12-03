Lucille Lennier was born at St. Paul's Hospital and was a longtime Livermore resident most of her life, before moving to Patterson after her 23 years of marriage to her surviving spouse, Charles Lennier (Chuck).
Surviving family include her mother, Lucy Perez (Lara); brother, Steve Lara and wife Debi; sister, Patsy Lara; daughter, Margie Lara; granddaughter, Lavina Soto-Lara; grandson, Nickcolas Navarro; great grandson Darian Hernandez; nephews, Daniel Caraveo, Dino Caraveo and family; and her stepchildren, aunts, cousins and friends.
She adored her grandchildren and loved every moment that they spent with her. She loved cooking big holiday dinners and having family around her. Family would fight over her delicious potato salad, which was a favorite dish she'd make for them all the time.
She was a very hardworking, loving and caring person who was always ready to help her senior neighbors. They will surely miss her.
She will definitely be missed. God took her home.
A private family service will be held at Veterans Memorial Cemetery in San Anselmo, with date and time to follow.