Our dear and devoted father, a native of Managua, Nicaragua and a resident of Livermore, California, passed away in the comfort of his home having spent his final days surrounded by his children, which was his final wish. We have been blessed with the opportunity to share our love and gratitude for him, as well as to have received his final blessings. He lost the love of his life (mom) in 2016 and ultimately died of a broken heart. May God rest his soul.
Papa is survived by, Luis Meléndez, Jr. (son), Mark Vegotsky (son), Arturo Meléndez (son), Jessica (Jeff) Ceremony (daughter), Robyn Kimura (predeceased), Erin (Godson) Ryder (granddaughter), Haley Ceremony (granddaughter), Rachel Kimura (granddaughter), Kashan Ryder (great-grandson), Aiyanna Ryder (great-granddaughter).