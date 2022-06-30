Mae Jo Gannon (Mary Josephine) of Tracy, entered into rest on May 31, 2022, at the age of 67. She is survived by her sisters, Maureen Baker (Larry) and Christine Sa (Mike) and her brother Jimmy Gannon. She has six nieces and nephews, 15 great-nieces and nephews and four great-great-nieces and nephews.
She also shared her life with numerous friends that she treasured. Mae Jo was preceded in death by her parents and eldest brother Mike Gannon.
Mae Jo was born in Davenport, Iowa to Charles and Madonna Gannon. When she was 2 years old her family relocated to Palo Alto, California. In 1958, the family moved once again to Fremont, California which would become the family home.
Mae Jo graduated from Washington High School in Fremont where she met many friends that she would know throughout her lifetime. After high school she attended Ohlone College which led her on a direct path into the business world.
Mae Jo’s favorite pastime was traveling the United States and the world. She was always up for an adventure and shared her contagious smile with all she met. She had a charitable heart and enjoyed helping the less fortunate by donating her time serving others during the holidays at a soup kitchen. Services for Mae Jo have been held.