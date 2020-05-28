Mae Timmis Bailey, a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2020, at the age of 93.
She was born in Oakland, California, on Aug. 15, 1926, to the late Dr. Robert and Sarah Jane Timmis. She met Kenneth Bailey Sr. at her neighborhood church when she was 15 years old. They were married nine years later, in 1950, and later moved to San Leandro, California.
Mae retired from Pacific Telephone and Telegraph after a 30-year career.
Family and friends were dear to Mae. She loved hosting Easter and Christmas brunches for her family. She also enjoyed spending time with her three sisters and brothers-in-law and her Floresta Gardens club members.
She adored her grandchildren and retirement gave her time to spend with them. Mae loved to babysit so she could play games with them, give cooking lessons, and just hang out by the pool.
She and Ken moved to San Ramon where she became active in Questers and the Danville Women’s club. Mae was an avid reader and liked gardening and antiquing. She enjoyed movies, lunches and bingo with her friends. Her great grandchildren held a special place in her heart.
Left to cherish Mae’s memory is her daughter, Victoria Rose (Barry); her grandchildren, Jeremy Bailey (Kendal), Megan Rose-Munroe (Mark), Kendall, and Kevin; and her great grandchildren, Collin, Hunter, and Vivian Bailey and Martin Munroe. She was predeceased by Kenneth Bailey Sr., her beloved husband of 64 years, and her son, Kenneth Bailey Jr.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.