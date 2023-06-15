Dr. Perry was born in Madison, Illinois to Verna Pauline and Charles McKinley Perry. He passed away on May 14, 2023, at the age of 86 in Pleasanton, California after a long struggle with frontotemporal lobe dementia. He was a beloved husband, stepfather, uncle and friend.
He is survived by his wife Elaine, his daughter Christina Cavallaro, his sister Barbara Daniels and many much-loved nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and friends. He was predeceased by his mother and father and his brothers Charles Jr., Rubin and Harold.
Dr. Perry was a star athlete and scholar at Ukiah High School. He held various offices during his four years including student body president in his senior year. (In 2003 he and his sister and brother Harold were recipients of the Ukiah High School Distinguished Graduate Award). He played basketball, football and ran track, setting records along the way. In his senior year he was recruited to play quarterback for San Francisco State. At the time, there was only one other Black quarterback in the country. He played on their 1958 undefeated team and was selected All Conference and in 2000 was inducted into their Gridiron Hall of Fame. He graduated in 1960 with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry.
After a two-year stint in the Army, he worked for NASA as a biochemist until he heard President Kennedy’s call and joined the Peace Corps as a teacher in Barbados.
In 1967 he began working at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory as a research biochemist, eventually transitioning into management positions in employer relations and human resources. During this time, he obtained a master’s degree in public administration from Cal State Hayward and in 1983 he obtained an additional master’s and a doctorate degree in Public Administration from USC.
Dr. Perry retired from LLNL in 1993 as director of education programs and immediately began his next project, the building of his own Lincoln log home on 11 picturesque acres of land he had owned for many years. With the help of friends, he and a contractor friend completed his beautiful home in 1998.
In retirement, he continued consulting with groups around the country in planning and managing change in the future.
In 2010, while a Rotarian, he designed and managed the READY program (Rotarians Enriching and Directing Youth). The goal of the program was to provide education and enrichment activities for students with high potential performing below expectations of their teachers. Rotarian volunteers met with the students after school and accompanied them on monthly field trips. The program is still in place and remains very successful.
It is so difficult to say goodbye to a man who was so loved and admired by family and friends. It has been said often by many over the years that Manuel is one of the best people they’ve ever known. His grieving wife and stepdaughter will miss him forever.
Interment has taken place.
A private family celebration of life is being planned.