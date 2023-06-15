OBIT - Manuel Perry Ph.D.jpg

Dr. Perry was born in Madison, Illinois to Verna Pauline and Charles McKinley Perry. He passed away on May 14, 2023, at the age of 86 in Pleasanton, California after a long struggle with frontotemporal lobe dementia. He was a beloved husband, stepfather, uncle and friend.

He is survived by his wife Elaine, his daughter Christina Cavallaro, his sister Barbara Daniels and many much-loved nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and friends. He was predeceased by his mother and father and his brothers Charles Jr., Rubin and Harold.