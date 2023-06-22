OBIT - Manuel R Moreno.jpg

Manuel R Moreno, 101, of Livermore, California passed away to join his beloved wife Dalila on May 2, 2023.

Manuel, fondly known as Manny, Sarge, Gramps, Papi, Grandpa, Papa, Pampa, Abulito, and Dad was the guiding light and patriarch for all his family. Five children, 13 grandchildren and 17 great and great-grandchildren would grace his life with their love and devotion. He is survived by his five children: Carmen Ohlmeyer, Richard Moreno, Robert Moreno, Cindy Coakley and Cathy Reinhardt. Surviving siblings Virginia Thomas, Ray Moreno, Tom Moreno, and Andie O’Dell, preceded in death by his sister Margaret Franco and brothers Pablo Moreno, Diego Moreno and Sebastian Moreno.