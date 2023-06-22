Manuel R Moreno, 101, of Livermore, California passed away to join his beloved wife Dalila on May 2, 2023.
Manuel, fondly known as Manny, Sarge, Gramps, Papi, Grandpa, Papa, Pampa, Abulito, and Dad was the guiding light and patriarch for all his family. Five children, 13 grandchildren and 17 great and great-grandchildren would grace his life with their love and devotion. He is survived by his five children: Carmen Ohlmeyer, Richard Moreno, Robert Moreno, Cindy Coakley and Cathy Reinhardt. Surviving siblings Virginia Thomas, Ray Moreno, Tom Moreno, and Andie O’Dell, preceded in death by his sister Margaret Franco and brothers Pablo Moreno, Diego Moreno and Sebastian Moreno.
Manny was born in 1921 and enlisted in the draft at 18. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII and traveled the world liberating our country. He served in the European Theater in the Third Infantry Division and the 15th Regiment Association. Landing in Anzio, Sicily and later liberated Rome. He earned three purple hearts and a Bronze Star for his bravery in action. He was later stationed in Panama where he met the love of his life Dalila. He finished his career at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory for 20+ years in the Security Sector.
“La Familia” was Manny’s message to all of us. “To have a successful marriage and family life, you should cherish every moment and take care of each other.”
Manny lived his life with discipline, integrity and an open heart for family. Manny and Dalila settled in Livermore and raised their five children in that home. They resided there for 60 years. Their home was filled with love, kindness and was the home base for holidays, birthdays, parties and summer vacations for the grandkids. Putting family first is the principle Manny and Dalila continually taught us through their love, devotion and acceptance. Manny’s years in the U.S. Army conditioned his intense discipline. He lived by the motto: “Can Do” which was the 3rd Divisions motto. Once in a lifetime does a person like Manny exist. Manuel’s legacy will live on for generations to come.
A vigil service will be held July 3 at 4pm at Callaghan Mortuary (Livermore)
The burial will be held July 5 at 9:30 a.m. at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Rd. Dixon, California.
In lieu of flowers a donation to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV).
