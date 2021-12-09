Marcia Ann Renck was born Nov. 23, 1940, in Long Beach, California to Charles and Patricia (Schulze) Renck. She attended elementary school in Lomita, California and high school in Fullerton, California. Marcia attended Santa Barbara College, and then graduated from Westmont College in 1964. She taught elementary school in La Puente, California for one year and then moved to Livermore in 1966. She taught 4th and 5th grades at Almond Avenue and Arroyo Seco Schools until her retirement in 1998. During her years in Livermore, Marcia was a member of PEO Chapter FX, California Retired Teachers Association, and was active in many other organizations and clubs.
Marcia was predeceased by her parents and her brother Leslie Renck. She is survived by a sister Sharon Renck Pearson of Littleton, Colorado, nieces Stacy Barnes of Salina, Kansas, Dayle (and Reed) Blackwell of Centennial, Colorado, Lisa (and Jason) Baldwin of Overland Park, Kansas, and nephews Kyle (and Shirley) Pearson of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Greg Renck of Lawrence, Kansas, and Ryan Pearson of Salina, Kansas, nine great-nieces and nephews, a sister-in-law Paula Renck of Overland Park, Kansas, and her many friends in and near Livermore.
A private celebration of life is planned. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: PEO Chapter FX (Scholarship Fund), c/o Young, 3441 Streamside Circle #306, Pleasanton, California, 94588. Tri Valley Retired Educators Scholarship Fund (for scholarships to local students going into education) c/o Faye Younker, 1792 Old Tower Road Livermore, California, 94550. Foundation www.support.pkdcure.org or 1001 E. 101st Terrace, Suite 220, Kansas City, Missouri, 64131.