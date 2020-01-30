Marcia Bloomgarden

Marcia passed away peacefully at home at the age of 90. She is survived by her daughter Teresa (Joseph) Ayres, and son Russell (Michelle) Bloomgarden; grandchildren Matthew (Pamela) Ayres, Adam (Dr. Janelle) Ayres, and Sarah and Amy Bloomgarden, and one great grandchild, Aidan. She is also survived by the Radler nieces and nephews. Marcia was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Richard Bloomgarden, in 2009. Marcia and Richard ran a successful business, U-CAN-DO Products, for 25 years. A native of Detroit, Michigan, Marcia lived in San Ramon, California, for the last 54 years. In lieu of flowers, contributions to a favorite charity are preferred.