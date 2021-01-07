Mardono was born in Woodland, California, on July 17, 1982, and passed away on Dec. 10, 2020, in San Francisco, California.
He is survived by his son, Trey Micheletti; his father, Mike Micheletti; his mother, Ophelia D. Butler; his sisters, Darcy Wills (Donald), Landi Micheletti, Veronica Micheletti, and Jaymee Micheletti (Jason); his niece, Andrea Wills; and his nephews, Derek Wills, Robert Lignell and Romeo Lignell.
MJ spent his first four years in Woodland before moving to San Ramon in 1986. In 1990, he moved to Danville and attended Greenbrook Elementary School, Charlotte Wood Middle School and San Ramon Valley High School.
MJ spent most of his time working as an electrician with his father and joined the Army in 2005 before returning to his trade. MJ’s passion for life came through with his contagious laugh, love for Mustangs whether they were old or new and care for others. He had an uncanny ability to try to calm those around him and bring joy in the middle of a storm.
MJ spent his life living with the simple pleasures; drinking coffee with too much sugar, dancing like no one was watching, and trying to make his sisters laugh. MJ is loved dearly and is the link that will forever be missed.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to Glide Memorial Church in San Francisco. A private service was held at Queen of Heaven.