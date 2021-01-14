Marelene Maughan Silver of Livermore, California, passed from this life on Dec. 10, 2020, following an eight-year struggle with Alzheimer’s dementia.
She was born Jan. 8, 1937, in Lovell, Wyoming, and was 83 years of age.
When she was 5, she moved with her parents, Edwin and Berma (Averett) Maughan, to Pittsburg, California, and then to San Juan Bautista, California, where her father taught school. The family later moved to Newark, California, where Marelene entered Newark Elementary school. She was president of her graduating class.
She attended Washington Union High School in what is now Fremont, California, excelling as a student and winning the Bank of America award for vocational arts. She attended San Jose State University, Brigham Young University and Chabot College, graduating as a dental hygienist. She retired as a dental hygienist in 1992, following 24 years of service.
She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, holding numerous positions in women’s organizations and worked with her husband as a genealogist in the Livermore Family History Center.
She married her husband of 62 years, William J. Silver, on Aug. 8, 1958, in the Salt Lake Temple, in Salt Lake City, Utah. They went on to have two children, David W. Silver and Shauna R. Faulk. She had five grandchildren, Michael Silver, Heather Pehrson, Chelsie Lawter, Bryan Faulk, and Ashley Sare; and eight great-grandchildren. She had four brothers and sisters, Paul Maughan, Grant Maughan, Ranice Almendarez, and Beverley Carpenter.
