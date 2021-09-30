Margaret was born in Arkansas, the eldest child of Jack and Maxine Walls. She and her family lived in several states, following her father’s jobs in the coal and steel industries, before finally settling in Richmond, California when she was a teen. There, she met and married the love of her life, Glen E. Howard. They were married for 60 years prior to his death in 2000, and had two daughters, Deborah and Diana.
Margaret and Glen resided in Pleasanton between 1972 and 1988 before moving to Livermore. Until we were in our teens, Mom expertly balanced being a mother and homemaker, and managing rental properties. She was always there for us, happily ferrying us almost daily to the library for summer reading programs, acting as a chaperone on school field trips and helping us sell Campfire Girls mints. She hosted countless family gatherings. Everyone clamored for her homemade Johnnie bread and fudge. We have fond memories of being treated to chocolate-dipped ice cream cones at Foster’s Freeze in Dublin on scorching summer days, perusing antique shops with her and much shared laughter. Best of all, Mom was our life-long friend and confidant. Diana is also grateful for Mom’s match-making skills as she played a key role in arranging Diana’s first date with her future husband.
In the late 1970s, Mom took classes at Chabot College and became a real estate agent. Shortly thereafter, she earned her broker’s license. For many years, she was the office manager at Tri-Valley Brokers in Dublin. She would later work with other brokerages in Pleasanton and Livermore. Mom was awarded multiple top sales awards and had many repeat clients, a testament to her skill and integrity.
Mom’s faith played a huge part in her life. Her love of God shined through in all she did. She selflessly cared for her mother and her husband throughout their prolonged illnesses. Her faith carried her through two bouts of breast cancer, the final one being terminal. While in hospice, gospel songs soothed her. In her last days, she became very quiet but surprised her daughters by firmly and loudly proclaiming “RIGHT!” at the conclusion of the song “Standing on the Promises of God.” Her family rejoices in knowing that she is once again with her loving husband whose last words were that he would “Meet (her) at the Gate.” We, too, know we will see her again one day in Heaven.
Margaret is survived by her daughters, Deborah (Sean) McMenamin and Diana (Rick) Chimenti of Livermore; granddaughters Katelyn (Dan) Adams of Charlevoix, Michigan and Rachel McMenamin of Glendora; her beloved brother Charles Walls of San Diego; sisters-in-law Carolyn (Donald) Morgan of Pittsburg and Sandra Haigh of Benicia; and many nieces and nephews. Her family would like to thank her oncologist, Dr. Kavitha P. Raj and her staff members for their outstanding care and support, as well as the wonderful staff at Hope Hospice.