Margaret Jean Moomau

Margaret passed away peacefully on Sept. 10, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Margaret was born in San Francisco, the daughter of Bernard Rath and Florence Elliott. She lived in San Bruno until age 7 when the family moved to Livermore where she resided until her death.
Margaret attended Fifth Street School and graduated from Livermore High School. She attended Carol Jean Dance Studio where she was a talented performer and acrobat. She has remained lifelong friends with her fellow dancers and school mates.
Margaret was a homemaker and worked part time at Granada Pharmacy for over 20 years. She gave birth to twin daughters in 1960, Dana and Lana, who she cherished. Then came grandchildren Nicholas Lee Johnson in 1993, and Jana Marie Johnson in 1995, whom she adored. She also loved her son-in-law Dave Cicone, who provided many wonderful meals and BBQ throughout the years. They shared many laughs together.
Margaret and her husband Nick joined a card club with six couples, more than 30 years ago. They were lifelong friends and shared many fun memories together, planning trips, traveling, laughing and sharing their lives.
She met the love of her life, Gilbert (Nick) Moomau, while babysitting when she was 16. They were married in 1958 at the Presbyterian church, and had twin daughters in 1960.
Margaret’s family was the most important thing to her, and she was the center of their world. She was a loyal friend, full of love and laughter, and had a kind spirit. She never had a harsh word to say about anyone. She and Nick knew each other for 67 years and were married just shy of 61 years. They were never apart and were a true example of love and devotion.
She was preceded in death by her mom Florence Elliott, father Bernard Rath, brother Lawrence Hartman, sister-in-law Carolyn Hartman, and nephew Stephen Hartman.
Margaret is survived by her loving husband Gilbert (Nick) Moomau, daughters Dana Moomau (Cicone)and Lana Moomau (Johnson), sons-in-law (Dave Cicone) and (Patrick Johnson), grandchildren Nicholas Johnson, Jana Johnson and Jessica Cicone, and numerous nieces and nephews.
We wish to thank Creek View, Brookdale Hospice and Callaghan’s Mortuary for their tender service.
Please make any donations to the First Presbyterian Church of Livermore.
A celebration of life will be held in Margaret’s honor on Oct. 5, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the Veteran’s Memorial Hall in Livermore.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Moomau family.