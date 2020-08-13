Margaret L. Jones “Maggie”

“Maggie” of Dublin blessed this world and her parents on March 12, 1971 and gained her angel wings on Friday, July 31, 2020.
Maggie had a smile that would light up the room every time she walked in and smiled. Just seeing her beautiful smile would make you smile. Maggie loved her family deeply, especially her two nephews and niece. She was at her happiest when her whole family was together at her parent’s house hanging out.
Maggie was a loving, compassionate person and had a heart like no other. She never had a mean word to say to or about anyone. Everyone who met her or was in her presence felt the love from her, even if she only met them once. She was also a big jokester. She loved to make people laugh and smile.
Maggie loved her bingo nights every Friday with her mom and sister. She would tell them that was their ‘girls’ night out.’ She truly loved music and bowling, and always made sure her hair and nails always looked good, too. She always had her nails decorated for the holiday that was near.
Maggie is survived by her parents, Joe and Arlena Jones; sister and brother-in-law, Dolores and Joseph Middleton; nephews, Kenneth Jones-Middleton and Kamari Middleton; niece, Keleis Middleton; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Maggie is preceded in death by her two brothers, Kenneth and Juan Jones.
Maggie will be deeply missed by all who loved her!
The family will be having a private viewing at Graham-Hitch Mortuary. The funeral service will be on Thursday, Aug. 13, at 10 a.m., at St. Augustine Church in Pleasanton, with her burial to follow at St. Michael Cemetery in Livermore.