OBIT - Margaret Marie Andersen.png

Margaret Marie (Detjens) Andersen passed away peacefully surrounded by family at the age of 95.

Margaret was born in the Judson ‘Hospital’ at 5th and L Street in Livermore on August 11, 1927, and grew up on the True Ranch and Winery on Vallecitos Road that is now home to Fenestra Winery. The ranch’s namesake, George True, was a relative of Margaret’s mother, Christine. At the ranch, Margaret established her work ethic and her love for local history, horses, barns and blue jeans.