Margaret Marie (Detjens) Andersen passed away peacefully surrounded by family at the age of 95.
Margaret was born in the Judson ‘Hospital’ at 5th and L Street in Livermore on August 11, 1927, and grew up on the True Ranch and Winery on Vallecitos Road that is now home to Fenestra Winery. The ranch’s namesake, George True, was a relative of Margaret’s mother, Christine. At the ranch, Margaret established her work ethic and her love for local history, horses, barns and blue jeans.
In 1945, the Detjens family purchased the historic Chateau Bellevue Winery property on the opposite side of Vallecitos Road and the family moved there and established deep roots.
In 1949, Margaret was selected to be the Livermore Rodeo Queen and proudly represented Livermore with her trusty horse, Trixie. Her brother Walter crafted a unique horse trailer that Margaret towed behind her Hudson Terraplane that allowed Margaret and Trixie to attend trail rides all around the Tri-Valley area.
In 1955, Margaret married her beloved husband Peder “Pete” Andersen. They were married for 58 years until his passing in 2013. In their free time, Margaret and Pete travelled extensively chasing wildflowers throughout the desert southwest and waterfalls in the Sierra Nevada and attending countless college football games especially following the Stanford Cardinals.
In an era when relatively few women had careers outside the home, Margaret was a banker with Bank of America, with most of her 42-year career spent in the Pleasanton branch. After retirement, she applied her banking skills as a long-time volunteer with the Valley Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and associated thrift store.
Margaret spent her later years travelling the world sometimes with Pete and sometimes with other close friends, often booking trips through the Golden Gate Geographic Society. She ultimately visited all seven continents.
Margaret was an avid student of local history with a life membership of the Livermore Heritage Guild, and an excellent knowledge of the microfiche machines at the Livermore Library that provided access to over a century of past issues of local newspapers.
In her younger years, Margaret was an avid painter, knitter and seamstress. She and her mother made tiny, delicate cookies every Christmas and bunny cake for Easter. She collected recipes and snippets of information on every subject, a wealth of knowledge, carefully gathered and organized in a pre-internet era.
A life-long Livermore resident, Margaret was predeceased by her husband Peder and brothers Walter and Robert. She is survived by sister-in-law Joan Detjens, nephews Paul (Charla), Max and Eric (Margaret) and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
Per her wishes, a simple graveside service will be held at Memory Gardens, 3873 East Ave. on April 28 at 11 a.m. with lunch to follow.