On Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, Margarita Ledezma died in Livermore, California of lung disease and related complications. She was 85 years old.
Margarita is survived by her adult children, Petra, and husband Raul; Rigoberto and wife Judith; Leticia, and husband Juan; Leo, and wife Lori; Irma, and husband Adolfo; Carmina, and husband Carlos; 23 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and two siblings, Aurora and Jesus. She was predeceased by her husband Leovigildo Ledezma, their sons Jose Alfredo and Mario; her parents Natividad and Juana Madera; and her siblings, Izabel, Nicolasa, Leonor, Domingo and Lodegaria.
Margarita was born on June 9, 1936, in Huejuquilla El Alto, Jalisco, Mexico. She married Leovigildo Ledezma in 1955, and they were married for 58 years. They welcomed their two eldest children, Petra, and Rigoberto in Mexico before they immigrated as a family in 1959, to Livermore, California where they raised their entire family.
Margarita was the matriarch of her family and she lived with great passion and gusto. Her life was centered on her family, her Catholic faith, and her Mexican customs and traditions. She was an active member of Saint Michael Catholic Church since she came to this great country at the age of 23. She was smart, full of energy, and worked hard to achieve the “American Dream.” Because of her work ethic and her sacrifices, as a “loving mother,” today her children and their families are also living the “American Dream.” Above all, Margarita never forgot her Mexican customs and traditions which she celebrated throughout her life with family and friends. This is perhaps her greatest legacy that her children will remember for generations.
A Rosary and viewing for Margarita are scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m., on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 at Saint Michael Church, 458 Maple St., Livermore, California, 94550. Rosary starts at 7 p.m.
On Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at 10 a.m., a funeral Mass will be held at Saint Michael Church and will be immediately followed by a graveside burial ceremony at Saint Michael Cemetery. Flowers and condolences can be sent to Saint Michael Church, 458 Maple St., Livermore, California, 94550.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Ledezma family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.
El viernes 5 de noviembre, 2021, Margarita Ledezma falleció en Livermore, California, de una enfermedad pulmonar y complicaciones relacionadas, a la edad de 85 años.
A Margarita le sobreviven sus hijos adultos, Petra, y esposo Raul, Rigoberto, y esposa Judith, Leticia, y esposo Juan, Leo, y esposa Lori, Irma, y esposo Adolfo, Carmina, y esposo Carlos; 23 nietos; 20 bisnietos; y dos hermanos, Aurora y Jesús. Fue fallecida por su esposo Leovigildo Ledezma, sus hijos José Alfredo y Mario; sus padres, Natividad y Juana Madera; sus hermanos, Domingo, Izabel, Nicolasa, Leonor, y Lodegaria.
Margarita nació el 9 de junio de 1936 en Huejuquilla El Alto, Jalisco, México. Se casó con Leovigildo Ledezma en 1955, y estuvieron casados durante 58 años. Dieron la bienvenida a sus dos hijos mayores, Petra y Rigoberto en México antes de emigrar como familia en 1959, a Livermore, California, donde crearon a toda su familia. Margarita era la matriarca de su familia y vivía con gran pasión y gusto. Su vida se centró en su familia, su fe católica y sus costumbres y tradiciones mexicanas. Fue muy activa con la Iglesia Católica de San Miguel desde que llegó a este gran país a la edad de 23 años. Era inteligente, llena de energía y trabajó duro para lograr el "Sueño Americano". Debido a su ética de trabajo y sus sacrificios, como una "madre amorosa", hoy sus hijos y sus familiares también están viviendo el "Sueño Americano." Sobre todo, Margarita nunca olvidó sus costumbres y tradiciones mexicanas que celebró a lo largo de su vida con familiares y amigos. Este es quizás su mayor legado que sus hijos recordarán por generaciones.
Un Rosario y Velación para Margarita está programado de 5:00 a 8:00 p.m., Rosario dará principio a las 7:00 p.m., jueves 18 de noviembre, 2021, en la parroquia de Saint Michael, 458 Maple St., Livermore, CA 94550. El viernes 19 de noviembre, 2021, a las 10:00 a.m., se llevará a cabo una misa fúnebre en la Iglesia de Saint Michael y será procedida inmediatamente por una ceremonia de despedida frente al sepulcro en el Cementerio de San Miguel. Las flores y condolencias se pueden enviar a Saint Michael Church, 458 Maple St., Livermore, CA 94550.