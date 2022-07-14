On June 12, 36 days before her 98th birthday, Marge (Bubba) Deliman passed away in Livermore, California.
Marge, formerly of Glassport, Pennsylvania is survived by her children, Elaine Leech of California, Jeanne Deliman and Colleen Judy of Florida, and Tom and Jo Deliman also of Florida. And her siblings Ray Kraus of PGH and Joan Gash of White Oak; son-in-law Bill Becker; her grandchildren Patrick Becker, Shannon Foust, Lisa Bailiff and Michael and Angela Deliman. Also, her great-grandchildren, Zack Becker, Treasure, Tegan and Archer Bailiff; and her great-great-grandchildren Kylie and Noa Becker. And many nieces and nephews.
Marge was preceded in death by her beloved husband Michael; parents Andrew and Minnie Kraus; brothers Larry and James Kraus; sister Louise Powell; and her daughter Marge Becker and son-in-law Gary Leech.
Marge’s life was one of love for our Lord, family, friends and neighbors; she and Mike also took care of her own mother, Minnie for many years before she passed away. She was great at sewing, making macramé hangars as gifts and was the best potato pancakes maker ever.
Marge and Mike lived in Glassport for 66 years spending 40+ summers at their small lake home on Sugar Lake in Northern Pennsylvania, always welcoming family and friends to join them for card playing, horseshoes and especially going fishing on their pontoon boat for Crappies and Bass, enjoying fish fries of delicious, breaded Crappies (Mike’s favorite food).
Her Catholic faith meant a great deal to her, and she was very much loved by all who knew her.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later time.
Prayers are requested for the people of Ukraine.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Deliman family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.