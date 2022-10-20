Maria Cano, also known as “Delia” to family and friends, passed away peacefully on Oct. 7, 2022, in Livermore, California at the age of 93. Born on Dec. 27, 1928 in Los Angeles, she was raised in Tubutama, Sonora, Mexico. Maria moved to Pleasanton in 1950, where she met and married her husband, Arcadio Cano, on Feb. 15, 1953. She worked at Wente Vineyards in Livermore during several grape harvests. She was also employed by Jackson & Perkins and Amador Linen, both in downtown Pleasanton, for many years.
Maria enjoyed tending to her rose garden and on several occasions would enter the Pleasanton Rose Show held at the First National Bank. To her surprise, her beautiful, sweet-smelling roses earned many first-place ribbons. Maria also loved to cook. Her enchiladas, her menudo and her Christmas tamales were among the family favorites. She will be remembered as a faith-centered woman with a caring, loving and giving heart who welcomed her family and friends with open arms.
Maria is survived by her children Albert (Claudia) Cano; Peter (Linda) Cano; Armando (Mette) Cano; Sylvia (Craig) Bihler; her grandchildren Hannah, Christian, Nicolas, Olivia, Lillian and Isabella; and her sisters Elena Padilla and Estela Murrieta. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arcadio; her grandson Anthony; and her siblings Norma, Manuel, Arnoldo, Enrique and Humberto.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Grace Home Care and Hope Hospice for their exceptional kindness and care of Maria throughout her final years.
Services include a visitation on Thursday Oct. 27 from 5-7 p.m., with rosary at 7 p.m. at Callaghan Mortuary, 3833 East Avenue, Livermore. Mass will be on Friday Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. at St. Michael’s Church, 458 Maple Street, Livermore, with a burial to follow 11 a.m. at St. Michael’s Cemetery, 3885 East Avenue, Livermore.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Cano family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.