Maria Dolores Ibarria, of Tracy, Calif., entered Heaven’s gates on August 21, 2019. Maria was born in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, on June 25, 1963, to Aurelia Ponce and Salome Moreno.
Maria had a humble but loving childhood in Puerto Vallarta where her single mother raised Maria and her five siblings. She spoke fondly of spending endless days at the beach and in the water. The greatest gift her mother, Aurelia, gave her was teaching her to be self-sufficient.
In the mid-1980s Maria met Miguel Angel Ibarria. Together they began a great adventure by moving to the United States. They worked and lived in Southern California where they raised two daughters, Priscila and Jennifer, until 1998. The family moved to Northern California during that wet December and began a family construction business a year later.
In 2000, the family sought out a sunnier environment and moved to Livermore, Calif., where Maria discovered a welcoming Hispanic Catholic community. Despite her hectic schedule, Maria made time to volunteer at St. Michael Catholic Church. Soon she and her daughters were volunteering after school and on the weekends. Maria became an important and influential member in her religious community as a member of various ministries at St. Michael Parish and the Oakland Diocese. She lived her vocation to serve, share and grow with others in her Catholic faith.
Maria is survived by her husband, two daughters, and a number of other loving relatives and close friends.
For those who have known Maria in her journey with us, services will be held at St. Michael Catholic Church in Livermore. A visitation is scheduled for August 29 at 3 p.m. Additionally, a mass will be held August 30 at 2 p.m., with a reception following.