Mom passed away peacefully at home in the loving care of her three daughters, ACE Hospice, and Assisted Living Provider, Silvia (and Jose) Galdamez.
Ruby was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was one of seven children raised by loving parents, Patrocinia Lobato Herrera and Benjamin Herrera, in El Guache, New Mexico.
She was preceded in death by siblings, Lila Roque, Christina Chavez, Rita Serna, and Tony Herrera. She is survived by children, Marina Sara Costello, Margaret Silvia Single (Jerry), and Patrocinia Katrina Rice (Dennis Jenkins); grandchildren, Tiffany Marie Brill (Jason), and Michael Steven Lee (Lovelhie Rose); and two great-grandsons Michael Jayden Antony Lee and Raiden Reign Lee. Ruby is also survived by sisters, Tillie Fernandez and Lucy Herrera; and sister-in-law, Sue Herrera (Tony); and siblings, Connie Morrison, Alice Madrid (Daryl), Betty Ann Herrera, and Benjie Herrera (Joyce).
She was a 1951 Espanola High graduate, where she further developed an inquisitive nature, passion for life-long learning, and desire to read all books under the sun and share that knowledge. She lived her adult life in Oakland, Hayward, and Livermore. She’s a retired teamster with Emeryville Del Monte, worked at Oakland Wells Fargo, San Leandro Bank of America, and loved working at Hayward and Pleasanton St. Vincent de Paul; and Costco Livermore.
At St. Vincent’s, it was her privilege and honor to reach out and care for those in need in her local community with loving compassion. She touched so many lives with her historical stories, acts of kind-heartedness, commitment and unconditional love for friends and family.
A private family service will be held Dec. 29. Her arrangements were cared for by Callaghan Mortuary and St. Michael’s Cemetery in Livermore. She will rest in the St. Michael’s the Archangel Section, row 6, marker 15.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to her childhood church, San Jose Renovation Committee, c/o Thomas Cordova, P.O. Box 1381, Espanola, New Mexico, 87532.
The family would like to thank Vineyard Village community for providing a loving environment and extend our gratitude to ACE Hospice for their kindness, compassion, and expertise.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Costello family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.