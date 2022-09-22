Maria Melea, 1926-2022 - May her memory be eternal!
Maria Melea/Meleas, daughter of Fr. Andreas Arkoudeas and Presbytera Vasiliki Arkoudea Nikolarea, and wife of Dimitrios Meleas, took her last and final voyage on Aug. 4, 2022, in Castro Valley, California as a 96-year-old.
On August 1, 2022, Maria was taken to the ER and then the ICU after accidentally falling and hitting her head. She had health challenges but was well, had her wits about, fully cognizant and in a stable condition before the fall. She died of traumatic head injury.
Maria was born the first day of wheat harvest in 1926 in the village of Agios Nikon/Poliana in Messinia of the Western Mani region in Greece. She was the fourth in line of seven children, two boys and five girls.
She lived in Agios Nikon but also visited Trahila frequently, because her father was the village priest from his ordination in 1930 to his retirement in 1967. Maria attended elementary school at her village, and her favorite subjects were singing, memorizing and reciting long poems and acting in school skits. Maria, with her younger brother Theofanis, participated in small local plays that their school and teachers produced before WWII. WWII and Greece’s Civil War brought tremendous changes, death and heartache, loosing loved ones. During her lifetime from that tiny spot in the world, Maria witnessed all historical events affecting Greece and the world in small perspective.
In January 1954, Maria married Dimitrios Meleas of Trahila, a seaman/seafarer who, when younger, served as an altar boy and later helped as a cantor in the church where her father served. Maria and Dimitrios had three children, Vasiliki in 1955, Ioannis in 1957 and Penelope in 1963.
They lived in Trahila for 10 years before moving to Athens, Peristeri in 1964. Maria lived in Athens, Greece for 46 years (1964-2010) before moving to Livermore, California, where she lived for 12 years. She had wished to be buried close to family.
She was preceded in death by both her parents Fr. Andreas and Presbytera Vasiliki; all her six siblings, Poulia, Georgios, Theofanis, Kyriakoula, Stravroula and Sophia; and her husband, Dimitrios.
She is survived by her three children Vasiliki Karkazis (George); and grandchildren Sophia (Chad-fiancée), Maria and Constantine (Rachel); Ioannis Meleas; Penelope Meleas-Wagner (Michael); and grandchildren Demetris and Jonah/Yiannis.
Her funeral started with the Trisagion services on Tuesday Aug. 30, 2022, at the Resurrection Greek Orthodox Church in Castro Valley at 7 p.m., with coffee, brandy and sweets following the ceremony.
Next morning, Aug. 31, 2022, the burial service started at the church at 11 a.m., continuing at the Lone Tree Cemetery in Hayward.
After the burial, there was a Makaria Luncheon at Elios restaurant in San Leandro.
The funeral services were provided by Alameda Funeral and Cremation Services and Flowers by Central Florist in Alameda.