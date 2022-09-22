OBIT - Maria Melea.jpg

Maria Melea, 1926-2022 - May her memory be eternal!

Maria Melea/Meleas, daughter of Fr. Andreas Arkoudeas and Presbytera Vasiliki Arkoudea Nikolarea, and wife of Dimitrios Meleas, took her last and final voyage on Aug. 4, 2022, in Castro Valley, California as a 96-year-old.