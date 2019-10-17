Resident of Livermore
Mitzi was born at home in Morgan, P., and at age 100, died at home in Livermore, Calif. She had a vivacious personality and a wonderful sense of humor; everyone who knew Mitzi can probably remember laughing with her.
Mitzi loved to travel, and took her first trip overseas after high school in 1938. She and her mother were visiting family and friends in Hungary when the U.S. Consulate contacted them, urging all Americans to return home. Mitzi recalled traveling to Bremerhaven, to get ship's passage back to the States, and seeing Nazi flags and soldiers all through Germany.
After this trip, Mitzi worked in New York City until she enlisted in the WAVES (the newly created women's branch of the Navy). After training, she was sent to San Francisco, where she worked in the Fleet Post Office. In 1945 she was asked to be part of the Army-Navy Coordinating Committee that helped with the international conference founding the United Nations.
In 1946 Mitzi got the travel bug again and headed back to Europe. She got a job with the U.S. Army European Command Intelligence Center, writing reports based on interviews with German POWs returning from the Soviet Union.
When the Korean War started, her mother begged her to come home, fearing another worldwide conflict. Mitzi returned to San Francisco and worked at the Federal Reserve Bank until she met and married Robert "Bob" Kuhn. Bob was a Navy Lieutenant stationed on Alameda, but after their wedding he got a transfer to Honolulu. They loved living in Hawaii and enthusiastically took part in Civic Light Opera productions.
After Bob's release from active duty, they moved back to San Francisco, and he found a job at the fledgling Livermore Radiation Laboratory. Mitzi was dismayed to move from San Francisco out to the sleepy little town of Livermore, but she eventually found activities to enjoy besides homemaking and child rearing. She and Bob were charter members of Holy Cross Lutheran Church, where they sang in the choir, and Mitzi also sang with a group of women (first called "The Mother Singers" and later "Choralaires"), and the early Livermore Choral Society. She volunteered for many years at the VA Hospital, and took classes in public speaking and debate at Las Positas College.
Mitzi finally got a chance to travel again when she and Bob went to Greece to visit daughter Josette, who was stationed at an Air Force base on Crete, then a couple years later they visited Josette in Italy, and the three of them then flew to Hungary to meet Mitzi's relatives.
After Bob's death in 1982, Mitzi traveled with friends to many countries, including Norway, Costa Rica, Jamaica, Australia and China. After she slowed down in her 90s, she was cared for at home by her son, Dan.
Mitzi is survived by her son, Dan Roy, of Livermore; daughter and son-in-law, Josette and Peter Walian of Fremont; beloved grandchildren, Connie, Alex, and Libby Walian of Fremont; and three great-nieces, a great-nephew and their families in Pennsylvania.
She was predeceased by her brother, Frank Ivancza, and her husband, Robert Kuhn. No services are planned.
