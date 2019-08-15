Maria Theresa Coronel Fuchs passed away on July 30, 2019. Born June 9, 1978, in Redwood City, Calif., to Filipino immigrants, Theresa spent her childhood growing up in various cities in the Bay Area finally settling down in Livermore.
Theresa was an accomplished flute player. She played in the marching band and was first chair at every stop: Milani Elementary, Thornton Junior High, American High, and the University of Southern California.
After earning her Bachelor’s Degree at USC, Theresa worked in Marketing at Logitech for four years. It was at Acer America Corporation where she found her calling as a Senior Event Manager. All of the Acer events and projects managed by Theresa were polished, run efficiently and effectively, and creative. She was a professional at her job and was very well respected throughout the industry, nationally and globally.
Who would voluntarily sign up and compete in roller derby? Theresa did! And she was the jammer, the scoring player. Known in the league as “Lowdown Ruthless,” she took advantage of her 4’10” height and tormented the opposition by slipstreaming throughout the track, weaving in and out of her Silicon Valley Roller Girls teammates and the opposing team.
Theresa also loved to travel, especially with her family. She visited many places throughout the world, but trips with her family were closest to her heart: North Dakota to visit her husband’s family on the farm, Washington to visit her in-laws, Southern California to visit family and close family friends, Disney World during Thanksgiving for a family trip with her side of the family, and Arroyo Grande and Pismo Beach to visit her grandparents and other family members.
Theresa had a cool confidence and assertiveness about her. She was organized, straightforward and direct. She had her own sense of style and had the perfect accessory for any piece of clothing. Her creativity, kindness, thoughtfulness, and shopping savviness were the best tools she had as a mom. It will be her smile, her laughter, her warm hugs, her strength, and her spirit that will be missed beyond words can describe.
Theresa is survived by husband Ryan Fuchs; children James, Madison, and Myla; parents Reynaldo and Victoria Coronel; sister Melanie Coronel; grandmother Fermina Sison; along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.