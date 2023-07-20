OBIT - Maria de Jesus Espinoza.jpg

MariaDeJesus “Booboo” Espinoza, age 24, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on July 11, 2023.

Maria was born Oct. 3, 1998, in Walnut Creek, California. She is survived by her husband Rafael Alvarez, her dog Kilo, parents Martin and Adrienne Espinoza, grandparents Jose (Sr.) and Kathy Chavez, sisters Marisela Martinez and Maritza Espinoza, nephew Ricky Espinoza, nieces Cita and Lavina Martinez, Alexis Espinoza, Nici Justo, niece/goddaughter Aria Garcia, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.