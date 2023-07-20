MariaDeJesus “Booboo” Espinoza, age 24, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on July 11, 2023.
Maria was born Oct. 3, 1998, in Walnut Creek, California. She is survived by her husband Rafael Alvarez, her dog Kilo, parents Martin and Adrienne Espinoza, grandparents Jose (Sr.) and Kathy Chavez, sisters Marisela Martinez and Maritza Espinoza, nephew Ricky Espinoza, nieces Cita and Lavina Martinez, Alexis Espinoza, Nici Justo, niece/goddaughter Aria Garcia, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Maria was preceded in death by her brother Martin Espinoza Jr., grandfather Jesus Espinoza and grandmother Marina Alejandre.
Booboo loved taking lots of vacations to her second home in Michoacan, Mexico. She also enjoyed listening to music, dancing, taking road trips, hanging out with family, taking pictures and most importantly loved her life. She was a young vibrant lady with a happy little old soul.
Maria will be remembered as a loving wife, dog mom, daughter, sister, aunt, niece and cousin. Her spirit and positivity will continue to live on in those whose hearts she touched and inspired in her journey.
Booboo will forever be loved and missed.
Maria’s Rosary will be held at Callaghan Mortuary 3833 East Ave., Livermore, California on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at 6 p.m. Her viewing will be from 5 to 8 p.m.
Mass will be held at St. Michael’s Church 458 Maple St., Livermore, California on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 11a.m. Burial to follow at St. Michael’s Cemetery, 3885 East Ave., Livermore, California.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Espinoza family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.