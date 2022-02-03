Marianne Patricia Griffith (Brockman), age 76, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.
Marianne was born on Jan. 27, 1945, to her parents, William and Kathleen Brockman, and had two older brothers, William (Billy) and Jack. She attended Mountain House Elementary School, then Tracy High School. After high school, Marianne attended beauty school and worked at the Normandy Beauty Salon before meeting her husband, Gordon Griffith, and starting a family.
Marianne described her early married years and starting a family as her favorite time in her life. Marianne played important roles in the lives of so many: daughter, niece, sister, mother, grandmother, friend and a constant comedian. She was strongly rooted in the Altamont hills, where her family homesteaded in the 1880s. She lived nearly her entire life on her family’s ranch, where she respected and loved her animals, and did not shy away from hard work or conflict, from feeding cattle to battling rattle snakes.
In addition to her life on the ranch, Marianne was tirelessly involved in activities, clubs and boards. She served as a school board member for her alma mater, Mountain House Elementary School, for over 50 years. She was an active member of the Native Daughters of the Golden West, as well as several social and travel clubs. She served as a volunteer 4-H leader and loved to get involved with any of her family’s interests. While Marianne was the matriarch of her own family, her love and generosity touched everyone she met. She would become fast friends with just about anyone who entered her life. She maintained strong relationships with her extended family and was a beloved figure as an actual or surrogate mother, grandmother, aunt or friend.
Always the jester, Marianne could bring humor and levity to any situation. Every holiday or occasion was an excuse to don an elaborate costume. She will be remembered for her spirit and the energy she brought to every party. We will miss Marianne dearly, but we are so grateful for the time we had to spend with her. We will always feel her presence in our hearts.
Marianne is survived by her brother, William Brockman (Barbara), her children, Kevin Griffith (Stacey) and Katie Brewer (Micky), nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A viewing will be held at Callaghan Mortuary, 3833 East Avenue, Livermore, California, on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. Services will be held at Tracy Community Church, 1790 Sequoia Blvd., Tracy, California, on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. with reception to follow. The service will also be available via live stream. The family requests those who wish to express sympathy donate to the National 4-H at 4-h.org/ways-to-give or any local 4-H club, though all expressions of support are equally welcome and appreciated.