Marie was born in Butte Montana on June 10, 1929, the only child of Albert and Olga Mondelli.
She attended Butte High School and went on to earn a degree in microbiology from Montana State College in 1951. In her final year, she was chosen to publish a paper in the Montana Academy of Science. There, she was an active member of the Kappa Delta Sorority and always shared fond memories of the dances and other social events.
She spent her summers working at Laird’s Lodge dude ranch at Lindbergh Lake near Missoula, Montana. She landed an internship out of college at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, Washington. There, she earned her national certification as a medical technologist.
In 1952, she moved to Richland, Washington, site of the National Plutonium Facility and began her career at Kadillac Hospital. In Richland, she met her future husband, George Ruzicka, in 1953. They had a regularly active group of friends traveling the West and skiing
They were married in Butte, Montana, in 1954. They moved to Livermore in 1958, when George took a position at Sandia National Labs. Marie earned her teaching credential from Hayward State in 1969 and taught in the Livermore area from 1969 to her retirement in 1990. She was always active in Livermore.
Her love of music began in grade school when she took up playing the violin, and she played in her high school and college orchestras. In Livermore, she joined the American Association of University Women and became involved with the formation of the Livermore Amador Symphony. She played in the inaugural season of the Livermore Amador Symphony in 1963 and continued playing up to 1970. Marie was an active member of the Symphony Guild from the beginning and continued her active participation up to her recent death.
She kept active with her boys as a Cub Scout den mother and was a devoted member of St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal church. She also enjoyed being a member of several bridge clubs, ski clubs, and a local women’s golf group.
She had a passion for travel. With three boys in her house, outdoor adventure was expected. The family spent most summers in the northwest on backpacking, camping and canoe trips. Later, she would enjoy traveling abroad and spent her retirement traveling with close friends.
Marie quickly passed on Dec. 27, while getting ready for her day. She had a nice zoom meeting with her three sons and their families on Christmas Day.
She is survived by her sons, George Ruzicka (Lori) of Louisville, Kentucky, David Ruzicka (Christy) of Livermore, and Christopher (Laura) Ruzicka of Concord; grandchildren, John, Ashley, Natalie, Stephanie, Edward, and August; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, George.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to St Bartholomew’s Church, The Livermore Amador Symphony Association, or Our Lady of The Rockies in Butte, Montana. Due to concerns of the pandemic, a memorial service has been postponed until it is safe to gather.