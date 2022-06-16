Marie was born in Butte, Montana, on June 10, 1929, the only child of Albert and Olga Mondelli.
She earned a degree in microbiology from Montana State College in 1951. In 1952, she began her career at Kadillac Hospital as a medical technologist in Richland, Washington where she met George Ruzicka. They were married in Butte, Montana in 1954. They moved to Livermore in 1958, where George took a position at Sandia National Labs. Marie earned her teaching credential in 1969 and taught in the Livermore area from 1969 to her retirement in 1990. She played the violin in her high school and college orchestras, and in Livermore, she joined the American Association of University Women and became involved with the formation of the Livermore Amador Symphony. She played in the inaugural season of the Livermore Amador Symphony in 1963 and continued playing up to 1970. Marie was an active member of the Symphony Guild from the beginning and continued her active participation until her death.
She was a devoted member of St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church and enjoyed being a member of several bridge clubs, ski clubs, Bunco and a local women’s golf group. She had a passion for travel. The family spent most summers in the northwest backpacking, camping and canoe trips. Later, she would enjoy traveling abroad and spent her retirement traveling with close friends. Marie quickly passed on Dec. 27, 2020, while getting ready for her day. She had a nice Zoom meeting with her three sons and their families on Christmas Day.
She is survived by her sons, George Ruzicka (Lori) of Louisville, Kentucky, David Ruzicka (Christy) of Livermore, and Christopher (Laura) Ruzicka of Concord; grandchildren, John, Ashley, Natalie, Stephanie, Edward and August; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, George.
The memorial service for Marie Ruzicka will be held on Friday, June 17 at noon at St. Bartholomew's Church on 678 Enos Way, Livermore, California. A reception in the lounge at the church will follow.