Marie Theresa Loustau passed unexpectedly but peacefully on August 25, 2019. She was born on September 22, 1936 in Dublin, Ireland.
Marie came to San Francisco from Ireland in September 1962 to help her sister with the arrival of her firstborn child, Joanne. She worked as a waitress for many years at Annie’s and Blanca’s restaurants in San Francisco.
Marie enjoyed attending dances at the Knights of the Red Branch, located in the bottom floor of St. Mary’s Hospital, with her sister Betty and brother-in-law Frank. It was where she met her husband, Jean Loustau. Jean and Marie married in October 1970 and were married for 41 years.
Marie considered her sister Elizabeth’s (Betty’s) six children to be her own. She loved and nurtured them as a mother would. She was there as they grew and for every milestone. Marie also had many other nieces and nephews (including grandnieces and nephews) living in America and abroad in Ireland and France. She loved all of them very much and enjoyed spending time with them, taking them to many museums and libraries.
Marie had a passion for reading and learning, and desired to pass that love onto her family. She felt education was truly an important tool.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jean Loustau, her parents Michael and Annie Deegan, her brother Anthony “Tony” Deegan, her sister Elizabeth “Betty” Mulrooney, and her nephews Anthony (Tony) Mulrooney and Brian Deegan.
Marie is survived by many nieces and nephews and their spouses: Joanne and Jacques Souvercaze, John and Pam Mulrooney, Tony’s widow Shannon Mulrooney, Marie and Andre Galut, Frances and Eric Dillard, Patrick and Lisa Mulrooney; Lynn and Kevin Meehan; Cathy and Diarmuid Doran; Susan Deegan; Christine Rachou Kanoui and Patrice Kanoui; as well as her 18 grandnieces and grandnephews: Chantal and Jacqueline Souvercaze; Jonathan Mulrooney; Shawn Mulrooney; Meagan, Erin and Paul Galut; Morgan and Brennan Dillard; Josh, Tristen and Patrick “PJ” Mulrooney; Cillian, Lana, Darragh Doran; Ali Meehan; Diane and Clemence Kanoui.
A Rosary Vigil will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at 7 p.m., at Callaghan Mortuary, 3833 East Ave., Livermore. The Funeral Mass will be on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at 11 a.m., at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 1315 Lomitas Ave., Livermore.