Marilyn Carlson died June 25 in Spokane, Washington with her two children, Debbie Raabe and Steve Carlson, by her side. She passed away from COVID at the age of 92. Marilyn was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, who died in July of 2009. Marilyn and Swede lived a great life in Dublin, California, traveling and spending time with their five grandchildren.
When she and Swede weren’t traveling with International Harvester, they could be found at Castlewood Country Club, either playing tennis, golfing or playing bridge. Marilyn loved her five grandchildren very much, and she was a huge part of Steve and Lori’s children, Tara and Leslie. She and Swede flew to Spokane regularly to spend time with their other grandchildren, Sean, Nate and Shelby. Marilyn moved to Spokane in 2015 to be near Debbie. Prior to the pandemic, Steve flew from Boise, so that he and Debbie could take her to her favorite hangout, McKenzie Bar and Grill, where she nibbled on pizza and drank her wine.